Iran builds on actions, not words,Zarif says

Zarif, who is in Moscow, said in a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, that whatever heard from the new US administration have been expressing stances, but Iran reacts to actions.

When the US stops the illegal sanctions that are against the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, and stops punishing the law-abiding countries, Iran will be ready to respond in a proper manner, he said.

Zarif went on to say that unlike Washington that was not committed to the JCPOA even during Barack Obama’s presidency, Iran has been loyal to its commitments, adding that as Islamic Revolution Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said, the US can return to the deal if it removes sanctions.

Iran and Russia have had relations longer than the history of the US, and Tehran and Moscow are very close to each other in several regional and international issues, including Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, and the Caucasus.

Saying that the relation between Iran and Russia is not dependent on anyone, he said the US should stop disturbing the ties between Iran, Russia, and other countries.