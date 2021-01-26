Blast shakes Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh

SHAFAQNA- A loud explosion shook Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Tuesday.

Residents told AFP that the explosion rattled windows in Riyadh at 1pm local time, with some on social media claiming to have heard two explosions. Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV cited local reports of an explosion and videos on social media allegedly showing a missile being intercepted in Riyadh. There was no immediate reaction to the explosion from Saudi Arabia, Middle East Eye reported.