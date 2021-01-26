US: Police officers have fatally shot at least 135 unarmed Black people since 2015

SHAFAQNA- Police officers have fatally shot at least 135 unarmed Black people since 2015, according to US broadcaster National Public Radio.

NPR looked at “thousands of pages” of police records in its reviews of the deaths and found that 75 percent of the officers are white. Nineteen officers involved in the shootings had little time on the force. One had been an active police officer for four hours before the shooting.

The report also found officers who had “troubled pasts” of domestic violence and drug abuse, repeated citizens complaints and use of force incidents, officers convicted of crimes and others who violated departmental policies, Al Jazeera reported.