Arab League Secretary General: Palestinians face unprecedented pressure from former US administration

SHAFQANA- Palestinians have suffered unprecedented pressure over the past four years by the former US administration, said Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Abu al-Gheit.

Speaking at a meeting today (Tuesday) to review the situation in the Middle East, including the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Ahmad Abu al-Gheit stated that the Palestinian issue was the target of a deliberate negligence in an unbalanced approach that looked at the issue with one eye and saw the rights only from the point of view of the Israeli side, as if the other side, which was under occupation, did not exist at all or had to accept dictations and impositions.

In his speech, Abu al-Gheit said that the Security Council continues to consider the two countries’ unification as the only acceptable way to end the conflict between the Palestinians and the Israelis and also believes that the settlements are illegal and illegitimate, and still considers the designation of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel as an illegal act, and that the 1967 borders should be the basis for determining the future borders between Israel and Palestine.

He added that the next step would require a joint effort by all parties concerned with peace in the Middle East to re-emphasize the two-state solution with known and agreed principles.

Abu al-Gheit continued: “We hope that the new US administration will rectify its misguided actions and policies and work to put the peace process on a fruitful path, which once again gives the Palestinian people hope that the international community will act fairly for their long-term struggle for freedom and Independence.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English