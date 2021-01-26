Date :Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 | Time : 23:42 |ID: 195566 | Print

Bin Salman talks with Barham Salih on Riyadh-Baghdad relations

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman today (Tuesday) talked with Iraqi President Barham Salih about relations between Riyadh and Baghdad.

Barham Salih made a phone call to bin Salman, during which relations between the two countries were examined.

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and the President of Iraq discussed the “brotherly” relations between Saudi Arabia and Iraq, as well as the prospects of bilateral cooperation and strengthening these relations in order to serve the interests of the two countries in various fields within the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

