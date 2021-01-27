Date :Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 | Time : 06:14 |ID: 195601 | Print

World coronavirus cases surpass 100 million

SHAFAQNA- World COVID-19 cases surpassed 100 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally.

Almost 1.3% of the world’s population has now been infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and more than 2.1 million people have died. One person has been infected every 7.7 seconds, on average, since the start of the year. Around 668,250 cases have been reported each day over the same period, and the global fatality rate stands at 2.15%.

The worst-affected countries – the United States, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom – make up more than half all reported COVID-19 cases but represent 28% of the global population, according to Reuters .

