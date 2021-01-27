Date :Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 | Time : 08:10 |ID: 195604 | Print

Biden to sign executive orders advancing racial equity

SHAFAQNA- United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed four executive orders aimed at advancing racial equity for Americans.

Biden said Tuesday that the measures follow one of his core campaign promises: to restore “the soul of the nation,” as he often said during the presidential race. “Our soul will be troubled,” he said, “as long as systemic racism is allowed to exist.”

In announcing the actions, Biden cited the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a Minneapolis police officer last May, which touched off demonstrations in cities across the United States. Biden called the killing “the knee on the neck of justice,” and said that because of it, “the ground has shifted. It changed minds and mindsets”, NPR reported.

The executive actions direct the Department of Housing and Urban Development to “take steps necessary to redress racially discriminatory federal housing policies.The executive actions also end the Justice Department’s use of private prisons, recommit the federal government to Tribal sovereignty and take steps to combat discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders that has intensified during the coronavirus pandemic, according to NBC News.

 

 

