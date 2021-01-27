Mushrooming of fake peers due to non-existence of strict laws in Kashmir

Agha Seyyed Karar Hashmi have voiced concern over mushrooming of fake peers in the Valley as they influencing the common man’s feeble mind and selling their products in the name of religion, it seems that illiteracy has triumphed once again in the 21st Century. What has happened to us as an Ummah, people need to stop going to them, they will shut shop and run away themselves.

Karar Hashmi said in a press statement that isn’t it marketing of Religion that fake peers in Kashmir have made it a lucrative business industry and are charging huge amount of money from the common people by claiming that they can talk to the Jins and they will help in resolving all the problems, sometimes they also blackmail the person by saying that they will leak all their information in front of family and society, thus the victim agrees to swim in trouble waters? Hundreds of stories and news reports about fake peers in print and electronic media are enough to awaken of conscience. However, this evil is still existing and is ruining the sanctity of religion by these self-styled peers who exploit people spiritually, physically, emotionally, and economically.

Due to a lot of reasons anxiety, material lust, blind faith, and faraway from true religion people want to seek a way which could happen in just a night to change their destiny; they want immediate solutions for their day-to-day problems and resulted in a trap. Here, such peers hit their weaknesses, and after a brief analysis, with their words, they grab the attention by revealing some common things and prepared their minds to follow them. Seyyed Karar added.

Seyyed Karar Hashim further said that fake peer’s express hatred towards the true Ulamas by making derogatory statements regarding them and mocks the word ‘Fatwa’ and believes himself to be above all and are lenient with free mixing of men and women. Usually, the rush of women is more than others towards peers simply depicts our standing and shame.

Hashmi requested the government and other agencies to come up with tough laws to plug up all the loopholes for the betterment of humanity at large. The government needs to frame tough laws to imprison such people and chalk out an effective strategy to get every single piece of information about fake peers in every village registered by different means. If authorities won’t take appropriate action against the rising mushrooming of fake peers in Valley, this kind of activity might drown our society into darkness for all times to come. Karar Hashmi added.