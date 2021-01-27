Is there a conflict between the religion and the human instincts?

SHAFAQNA – One of the causes of turning away from the religion is the conflict that is created by some unwise preachers of the religion between the religion and other human’s natural instincts. And instead of introducing the religion as the reformer and the moderator of other instincts, introduce it as the enemy and against other human’s instincts [1].

[1] Imdadhaye Qaibi dar Zendegiye Bashar, Martyr Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 49.