Date :Wednesday, January 27th, 2021

Is it alright to eat the skin of the lips? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about eating the skin of the lips.

Question: What is the ruling on eating the skin of the lips, the skin of the inside of the mouth (cheeks) that is bitten and peeled off by a person’s teeth?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: It is not allowed to eat it.

Source: leader.ir

