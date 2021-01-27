https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-01-27 10:41:482021-01-27 10:41:48Is it alright to eat the skin of the lips? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
Is it alright to eat the skin of the lips? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about eating the skin of the lips.
Question: What is the ruling on eating the skin of the lips, the skin of the inside of the mouth (cheeks) that is bitten and peeled off by a person’s teeth?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: It is not allowed to eat it.
Source: leader.ir
