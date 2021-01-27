Saudi plan to plant trees and create green space in Masjid al-Haram+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia is planning to plant trees in the grounds of Masjid al-Haram and create green space in this holy place; In this regard, “Abdulrahman Al-Sudais,” the director general of public affairs of the Masjid al-Haram and Al-Masjid al-Nabawi (the Prophet’s Mosque), was briefed on the proposal to plant trees in the area of ​​the Masjid al-Haram.

“This plan is through sustainable development programs and strategies, including the National Strategy for Environment and Plant Rehabilitation, to reduce the effects of climate change, including lowering the temperature, reducing pollution and improving air quality, which is in line with the 2030 vision of the country” said Sheikh Sudais.

He added: “This measure makes these areas a nature-friendly place with beauty and shadows, that helps to improve the quality of life due to the climatic conditions of the region and also enriches the experiences of the pilgrims of the Grand Mosque of Masjid al-Haram and Al-Masjid al-Nabawi, and the natural sources will be protected with purified water for ablution and their use in the irrigation process.”

The project intends to use the open space above the escalators in the areas of the Mecca shrine, such as agricultural pools, and to provide the irrigation system and drainage of agricultural pools by shading and covering the stairs and protecting them from the weather conditions.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English