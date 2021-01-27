Right groups launch legal action over racial profiling by French police

SHAFAQNA- Six Right groups in France launched a class-action lawsuit on Wednesday against the government for systemic discrimination by police officers carrying out identity checks.

The groups, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, contend that French police use racial profiling in ID checks, targeting Black people and people of Arab descent. They were serving Prime Minister Jean Castex and France’s interior and justice ministers with formal legal notice of demands for concrete steps and deep law enforcement reforms to ensure that racial profiling does not determine who gets stopped by police.

The organisations, which also include the Open Society Justice Initiative and three French grassroots groups, plan to spell out the legal initiative at a news conference in Paris, AlJazeera reported.