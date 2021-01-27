Syrian blind girl teaches Quran at refugee camp

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Zuhreh Darzi al-Alwash is a teenage Syrian girl who lives in a refugee camp northwest of the Arab country.The 15-year-old girl, who is visually-impaired, teaches Quran to children in the camp, according to al-Bayan daily.

She and her family fled Idlib after terrorists attacked the city in 2019. After a long journey they arrived in the camp. She has not gone to school but has learned the Quran by heart by listening to Quran recitations. Zuhreh’s wish is to be able to attend school one day. In the meantime, she hopes she can help the children living in the camp by teaching them the Quran.