Former NBA star Stephen Jackson converts to Islam

SHAFAQNA- Former NBA champion Stephen Jackson has converted to Islam.

“Alhamdulilah. @tonetrump cant say how I appreciate u Ahki. Today was one of the best days of my life. Love for all who have love for all ✊🏿✊🏼✊🏾✊🏻✊🏽✊ @meed_al_aneeq thank u for your time and knowledge u dropped on me today. Honored to meet the brothers today,” Jackson wrote on Instagram. He also shared a video for the moment he takes the shahada or Islamic declaration of faith last January 6.

The 42-old retired in 2015 after fourteen years in the National Basketball Association (NBA) with the New Jersey Nets, Indiana Pacers, Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Bobcats, San Antonio Spurs, and Los Angeles Clippers. He won an NBA championship with the Spurs in 2003, About Islam reported.