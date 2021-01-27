Uncertainty about Hajj 2021

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: An official with Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization said there has been no news or information from Saudi Arabia on whether or not the Hajj pilgrimage will be held in 2021.

Speaking at a joint meeting of the organization and Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Abdol Fattah Navab, representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Hajj and Pilgrimage Affairs, Akbar Rezaei said there has been no news on the issue so far.

He added that the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization is nonetheless discussing and planning the measures needed to dispatch Hajj pilgrimage if it is held this year.In 2020, the Hajj rituals were held in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, with a limited number of pilgrims due to the coronavirus outbreak. Only one thousand (and according to some local reports 10,000) pilgrims took part in the 2020 Hajj, all of whom were residents of the kingdom. The pilgrims were all subject to temperature checks and virus tests before arriving in Mecca and were quarantined at home and in their hotel rooms in the city ahead of Wednesday’s start of the rituals.