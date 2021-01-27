Date :Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 | Time : 17:34 |ID: 195706 | Print

Bangladesh to move 2,000-3,000 more Rohingya Muslims to remote island

SHAFAQNA-Bangladesh will move 2,000-3,000 more Rohingya Muslims to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal this week.

Bangladesh has relocated about 3,500 of the Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar to Bhasan Char island since early December from border camps where a million live in ramshackle huts perched on razed hillsides.

Bhasan Char emerged from the sea only two decades ago and is several hours by boat from the nearest port at Chittagong. The Rohingya, a minority group who fled violence in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, are not allowed to move off the island without government permission, Reuters reported.

