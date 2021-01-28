Amnesty slams France over weapons used against against Lebanon Protesters

SHAFAQNA- Amnesty slammed France over weapons used against peaceful protesters in Lebanon.

Amnesty International on Thursday urged Paris to halt weapons sales to Lebanon, saying French-manu.factured rubber bullets, tear gas grenades and launchers had been used to quell peaceful demonstrations. “France has for years been supplying Lebanese security forces with law enforcement equipment that they then used to commit or facilitate serious human rights violations,” the group said in a statement.

“We call on France to ensure that there are no further sales until the Lebanese authorities have acknowledged past violations,” said Aymeric Elluin, advocacy officer on arms transfers at Amnesty International France, France 24 reported.