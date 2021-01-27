Date :Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 | Time : 18:05 |ID: 195758 | Print

Vigil planned for Quebec city mosque attack victims

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: On Jan. 29, 2017, Canada’s Quebec was rocked by a terrorist attack on the Grand Mosque of Quebec City that took the lives of six Muslims during prayer.

The Conseil des Associations Musulmanes de l’Estrie (CAME), with the collaboration of several other organizations in the region, has organized a virtual vigil this coming Friday, Jan. 29 at 5 p.m. in memory of the victims.

The goal of the virtual event is to encourage and foster positive dialogue and highlight the importance of contributing all together to building a society of solidarity, peace and openness to others.The event will take place between 5 and 6 p.m. on Friday on the Zoom platform.

You might also like
New Zealand meat processing industry supports muslim community after mosque attack
Mosque attacked in Amsterdam
Daughter of man slain in Mosque attack wins New Zealand's quote of the year award
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *