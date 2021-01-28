Mufti of Quds denounces Israel’s blocking of restoration work at Al-Aqsa mosque

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Sheikh Mohammad Hussein, grand mufti of al-Quds, slammed the Zionist regime of Israel for blocking restoration work at Al-Aqsa mosque.

Sheikh Hussein and other Muftis of Palestine in a meeting today also condemned the occupying regime’s move to prevent maintenance works at the Ibrahimi Mosque in the southern West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), WAFA news agency reported.

They underlined that the two mosques are Muslim places of worship only and no one else is allowed to interfere in their affairs.

They further condemned the Israeli regime’s settlement building activities in occupied Palestinian lands and its attempts to Judaize the holy city of al-Quds.

The senior clerics called on international organizations, including UNSECO, to take decisive stances against the Tel Aviv regime’s violations and aggressions.

Israel has illegally occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds after a war with neighboring Arab countries – including Jordan – since 1967. It has also annexed East Jerusalem al-Quds, a move never recognized by the international community.