Date :Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 | Time : 19:12 |ID: 195797 | Print

Photos: Demise anniversary of Hazrat Umm ul-Banin (SA) held at Fatima Masumeh (SA)Shrine

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Demise anniversary of Hazrat Umm ul-Banin (SA) held at Fatima Masumeh (SA) Shrine in (ABNA): Demise anniversary of Hazrat Umm ul-Banin (s.a.) held at Fatima Masumeh (s.a.) Shrine in Qom.

You might also like
The Learned Noble Lady from the Holy Ahlul Bayt (A.S.)
Ramadan really helped me discipline myself
Photos: Holy Shrine of Lady Masoumeh (S.A) on a rainy day
The personnel of Imam Hossein’s Shrine attend the special ceremonies held in their honor in the Iranian…
Photos: Health protocols observance in holy shrine of Lady Masoumeh (S.A)
Ayatollah Sistani offers condolences for passing of Ayatollah Hosseini Shahroudi
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *