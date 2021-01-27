Date :Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 | Time : 19:28 |ID: 195798 | Print

Lebanon: Dozens injured in Covid-19 lockdown protests in Tripoli

SHAFAQNA- At least 45 people have been injured in Covid-19 lockdown protests in northern Lebanon.

The demonstrators angered by a coronavirus lockdown that has worsened their economic woes. At least nine of the injured were treated in hospital following rolling scuffles in the city of Tripoli, the Red Cross said on Wednesday.

In the second protest in as many days, protesters pelted government offices with stones and blocked a main square.The army was deployed to contain the rioters, who torched a vehicle parked in the area, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency. At least 30 people were injured in similar clashes in Tripoli on Monday night as frustration with tight coronavirus restrictions boiled over, AlJazeera reported.

