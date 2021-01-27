UN rights committee: Italy failed to rescue over 200 migrants including 60 children in 2013 Mediterranean disaster

SHAFAQNA – In a decision published on Wednesday, the Human Rights Committee – an independent expert body that monitors States’ compliance with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights – said that Italy failed to respond promptly to various distress calls from the sinking boat, which was carrying more than 400 adults and children. Italy also failed to explain the delay in dispatching its naval vessel, ITS Libra, which was located only about an hour away from the scene, the Committee said in a news release.

As a result of the delayed action, more than 200 people, including 60 children, drowned, the committee states. According to the news release, some surviving migrants sought justice in Italian courts, and took their case to the Human Rights Committee as Italy failed to take appropriate measures to save their relatives, thus violating their right to life.

Source: UN News