Interfaith dialogue centerpiece of Iran, Syriac Orthodox Churches in Spain

Ahmadi made the remarks in the meeting that was held on Tuesday.

He welcomed the other side and said that “the Syrian people are our brothers and we would like to be able to have cultural programs together in Spain”.

Islam and Christianity are the religions of peace and are trying to look at the world from a good and beautiful perspective, he stressed.

Pointing to the atmosphere of pessimism and fear created by the United States against Iran, he said that “the reason for this is the interests that the United States pursues in our region.”

Al Ahad expressed his pleasure at meeting with the Iranian official. It is an important step in Spain to know that coexistence between Islam and Christianity is by no means impossible, he added.

“We have lived with Islam and alongside Islam for centuries. Our motto has always been that religion is for God and a homeland for all. Everyone has the right to worship God as he wishes,” he underscored.

He highlighted that the truth is that Muslims and Christians live together in complete peace in Iran and Syria. At the end of the meeting, the two sides expressed readiness to conduct joint programs and interfaith dialogues in the future.