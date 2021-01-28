Date :Thursday, January 28th, 2021 | Time : 17:09 |ID: 195824 | Print

Pope to meet Grand Ayatollah Sistani on Iraq visit

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis will meet Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on Iraq visit, a senior Catholic cleric told the AFP news agency on Thursday.

Louis Sako, the patriarch of Iraq’s Chaldean Catholic Church, said it would be a “private visit” between the two religious figures “without formalities”. Sako said he hoped the two figures would sign the document on “human fraternity for world peace”, an interreligious text condemning “extremism” that Pope Francis signed with the leading Sunni scholar, the grand imam of Al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, in 2019.

Pope Francis is set to be in Iraq from March 5 to 8, with visits planned to the capital Baghdad, the northern city of Mosul and Ur, where Abraham is said to have been born, AlJazeera reported.

