Iraq calls on UN Security Council to monitor elections

SHAFQANA- The Iraqi foreign minister has said he calls on international bodies to send delegations to monitor the Iraqi election process.

In a meeting with EU Commissioner Martin Heath and his deputy, Fuad Hussein discussed preparations for parliamentary elections in Iraq in the coming months.

He said the Iraqi government is ready to make all necessary arrangements for holding fair and healthy elections and to invite international observers to monitor the process.

The Iraqi foreign minister also said he had sent a letter to the head of the UN Security Council calling for monitoring the Iraqi elections.

The EU envoy also said that the EU would pay a certain amount to support the holding of elections in Iraq and would also send a monitoring delegation to Iraq.

The official Iraqi media had previously reported on the decision of the Iraqi government to postpone the parliamentary elections from June 6 to October 10, 2021.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English