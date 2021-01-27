Bomb blast in Najaf; one dead and three wounded

SHAFAQNA- The explosion of a mortar shell left over from the past in the Al-Houli region of Najaf province, killed one person and wounding three others.

A girl was killed and two women and a child were injured in the blast and taken to hospital.

Al-Houli region, 35 kilometers north of Najaf and on the road to Karbala.

