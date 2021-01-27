https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/AD5599BB-F00A-4477-8CB0-14B3A8EEC152.jpeg 651 960 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-27 22:15:232021-01-27 22:15:23Bomb blast in Najaf; one dead and three wounded
Bomb blast in Najaf; one dead and three wounded
SHAFAQNA- The explosion of a mortar shell left over from the past in the Al-Houli region of Najaf province, killed one person and wounding three others.
A girl was killed and two women and a child were injured in the blast and taken to hospital.
Al-Houli region, 35 kilometers north of Najaf and on the road to Karbala.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
