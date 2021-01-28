Indonesia to start mass COVID-19 vaccination next month

SHAFAQNA- Indonesia to start mass coronavirus vaccination by mid-February.

In a news conference after getting his second shot of the Sinovac vaccine, President Joko Widodo said inoculation for the general public will start after the vaccination drive for 1.4 million health workers is completed. “I think in mid-February, the army and police, public service workers, and the public will be able to get vaccination,” he said.

Indonesia, which has recorded over 1.1 million coronavirus cases and nearly 28,500 fatalities to date, started its vaccine rollout on Jan. 13, with the president being the first recipient, AA reported.