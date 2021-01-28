Iran ranks first in corona infection in Middle East

SHAFAQNA- Johns Hopkins University, in a report about Corona among Middle Eastern countries, reported that unfortunately Iran as the country that has suffered the most from the outbreak of the virus.

The report of this American research university states that the corona virus has killed more than 57,000 people in Iran so far and 1,390,000 people have been infected with this virus, which makes it the first among the Middle Eastern countries.

According to the report, Iraq is in the second place and the number of deaths caused by the corona in this country has exceeded 13,000 and 615,000 people have been infected with this disease.

Johns Hopkins University also reported that Egypt ranks third with 9,000 deaths and more than 163 people that was infected by this virus in Middle East.

In terms of global statistics, the United States ranks first in the world by more than 425,000 deaths and 25.4 million infections.

Globally, 100 million people have been infected with Covid-19 and more than 2.157 million people have been died around the world.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.