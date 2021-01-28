https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/WHO.png 228 221 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-28 18:40:582021-01-28 18:40:58WHO : Too early to ease virus restrictions in Europe
WHO : Too early to ease virus restrictions in Europe
SHAFAQNA-The World Health Organization’s European director Hans Kluge said it is too early to ease coronavirus restrictions in Europe.
“Thirty countries have seen a significant decrease in 14-day cumulative incidence … Yet, transmission rates across Europe are still very high, impacting health systems and straining services, making it too early to ease-up, Hans Kluge, said at an online news conference, AlJazeera reported.
