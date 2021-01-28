Date :Thursday, January 28th, 2021 | Time : 18:40 |ID: 195956 | Print

WHO : Too early to ease virus restrictions in Europe

SHAFAQNA-The World Health Organization’s European director Hans Kluge said it is too early to ease coronavirus restrictions in Europe.

“Thirty countries have seen a significant decrease in 14-day cumulative incidence … Yet, transmission rates across Europe are still very high, impacting health systems and straining services, making it too early to ease-up, Hans Kluge, said at an online news conference, AlJazeera reported.

 

