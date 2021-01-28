Amnesty: Nigeria trying to cover up killing of protesters

SHAFAQNA- Amnesty on Thursday said the Nigerian government is attempting to cover up the killing of a dozen citizens during peaceful protests in Lagos last October.

Youth-led demonstrations in Nigeria began against police abuse, quickly spiralling in broader calls for reform. But they ended weeks later when security forces shot at demonstrators in Lagos — killing at least 12 people, according to Amnesty International.

“Nigerian authorities have failed to bring to justice those suspected to be responsible for the brutal crackdown by security forces on peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate and Alausa in Lagos in October 2020 and have brazenly attempted to cover up the violence,” Amnesty said.

Amnesty challenged the Nigerian government to suspend accused officials, pending investigations, and to ensure victims access to justice, AFP reported.