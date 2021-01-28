Date :Thursday, January 28th, 2021 | Time : 19:24 |ID: 195963 | Print
Iraq, Salih

Barham Salih receives a written message from King of Jordan

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi president received a written letter from Abdullah II during a meeting with the Jordanian Prime Minister at the Al Salam Palace in Baghdad.

Today (Thursday), President Barham Salih hosted Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, in the presence of the two countries’ Foreign Ministers.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Jordanian Prime Minister delivered a written message to King Abdullah II of Jordan, the Iraqi Presidential Information Office said in a statement.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between Iraq and Jordan.

“Iraq wants to advance the framework of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, establish advanced relations, raise the level of cooperation with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in all fields to ensure the common interests of the two nations and strengthen the understandings and protocols agreed between the two countries,” Barham Saleh said.

The President of Iraq said that following tripartite coordination between Iraq, Jordan and Egypt, establishing strategic cooperation relations based on common interests in countering the challenges of terrorism and extremism, reducing regional tensions and crises, and establishing a system of peace and stability in the region are necessary.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

