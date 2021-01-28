Date :Thursday, January 28th, 2021 | Time : 19:37 |ID: 195969 | Print

AFP: Grand Ayatollah Sistani meets Pope Francis possibly

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- AFP reported today (Thursday) that Pope Francis, the world’s Catholic Christian leader, will pay a visit to Iraq next March.

The news agency reported that Pope Francis may meet with Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani, the Supreme Religious Authority of the world’s Shia Muslims, in Najaf Ashraf if he makes this trip.

The probable time of the Pope’s visit to Iraq has been announced for March 5 to 8.

It should be noted that the office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani has not yet expressed any views in this regard to approve or reject it.

France24

Shafaqna Persian

You might also like
Pope Francis warns of risk of misinformation being spread on social media
Photos: Courtyard of Hazrat Zahra (S.A) in Imam Ali's (A.S) holy shrine
Pope Francis pleaded for fraternity in Christmas Speech
Pope Francis calls for peace in Ethiopia and Libya
Pope calls for peace in Central African Republic
Pope and Grand Imam of Al-Azhar ask UN for World Day of Fraternity
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *