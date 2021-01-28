AFP: Grand Ayatollah Sistani meets Pope Francis possibly

SHAFAQNA- AFP reported today (Thursday) that Pope Francis, the world’s Catholic Christian leader, will pay a visit to Iraq next March.

The news agency reported that Pope Francis may meet with Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani, the Supreme Religious Authority of the world’s Shia Muslims, in Najaf Ashraf if he makes this trip.

The probable time of the Pope’s visit to Iraq has been announced for March 5 to 8.

It should be noted that the office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani has not yet expressed any views in this regard to approve or reject it.

