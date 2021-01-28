Gulf countries seek integrated airspace

SHAFAQNA- The GCC member states are working to establish a unified upper airspace, and representatives of these countries are working together on the idea and related issues from a variety of perspectives.

According to a statement issued by the General Secretariat of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, a working group to review the creation of integrated airspace over those countries held a video conference last night with the participation of representatives of those countries.

In this meeting, technical affairs related to this idea, including technical and operational priorities to support the partial implementation of this idea until its full implementation and the requirements for automatic contact between the navigation systems of the Cooperation Council countries and other matters regarding the use of the system flight schedule management and other related issues were reviewed and meeting recommendations were provided to the Navigation Committee to take action.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English