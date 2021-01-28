Iraqi PM: Iraqi forces killed deputy caliph of ISIS

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi forces announced today (Thursday) that Iraqi forces had succeeded in killing one of the main leaders of the ISIS terrorist group.

“Iraqi forces managed to eliminate Abu Yaser al-Issawi, one of the commanders of the ISIS terrorist group, in a pre-emptive operation,” Mustafa al- Kazemi said.

The Iraqi News Agency also reported: Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mustafa Kazemi announced today (Thursday) the death of the so-called Deputy Caliph of ISIS and Governor of Iraq in the ISIS terrorist group.

According to the report, Kazemi wrote on Twitter: “The Iraqi people will keep their promises. We threatened the terrorist groups of ISIS with an earthquake-like response, and this response took place in a pre-emptive operation by our heroes with the death of “Abu Yaser al-Issawi”, the evil leader who calls himself “Deputy Caliph and Governor of Iraq.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English