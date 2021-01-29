Decorations and patterns inside Prophet’s Mosque (PBUH) + Photos

SHAFAQNA- The Mihrabs (prayer niche) of the Al-Masjid an-Nabawi (Prophet’s Mosque (PBUH)) have a unique aesthetic and architectural art, the decorations and patterns of which amaze the pilgrims of this mosque.

The construction of the Prophet’s Mihrab which is located in the forepart of the Mihrabs of the Prophet’s Mosque (PBUH) in Medina, dates back to the time of Sultan Qaytbay in 888 AH. This Mihrab was completely restored during Saudi King Fahd bin Abdulaziz era in 1404 AH.

The “Mihrab Of Tahajjud” is located outside Al-Maqsura dome (the tomb of the Prophet (PBUH)) and was the place where the Prophet prayed at night. It has been proven that Mihrab Of Tahajjud existed in the time of Ibn Najjar (died in 643 AH) and has been rebuilt in the Qaytbay mansion and then the new mansion. A piece of red stone has been brought and after shaping it, the verse of Tahajjud has been written on it and it has been decorated with gold water and this Mihrab still exists but it is covered with a Quran shelf.

The Mihrab of “Fatimah” is located inside the “Al-Maqsura dome” and is built on a hollow cylinder similar to the Prophet’s Mihrab in the Mamluk Period. The Ottoman Mihrab is also located in the wall of the Qibla and during the development of the Prophet’s Mosque, Uthman ibn Affan prayed in as the congregational Imam. Then Walid ibn Abd al-Malik built a Mihrab (niche) in the place of Uthman’s prayer hall in 91 AH because there was no Mihrab during the Uthman era. Then Sultan Qaytbay in 888 AH developed it with the same title.

The Mihrab of “Al-Suleimani” (Al-Suleimani niche) is located on the right side of the Mihrab of the Prophet in the third cylinder and on the left side of the Minbar (pulpit). This Mihrab was built in the second half of the ninth century AH by Tukhan Sheikh in 860 AH and an Hanafi imam was appointed as its congregational imam. Sultan Suleiman rebuilt it in 984 AH and decorated it with white and black marble, which became known as Suleimani niche.

