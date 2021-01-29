Date :Friday, January 29th, 2021 | Time : 01:56 |ID: 196023 | Print

Vigil Planned for Quebec City Mosque Attack Victims

SHAFAQNA- On Jan. 29, 2017, Canada’s Quebec was rocked by a terrorist attack on the Grand Mosque of Quebec City that took the lives of six Muslims during prayer.

The Conseil des Associations Musulmanes de l’Estrie (CAME), with the collaboration of several other organizations in the region, has organized a virtual vigil this coming Friday, Jan. 29 at 5 p.m. in memory of the victims.

The goal of the virtual event is to encourage and foster positive dialogue and highlight the importance of contributing all together to building a society of solidarity, peace and openness to others.

The event will take place between 5 and 6 p.m. on Friday on the Zoom platform.

