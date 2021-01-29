Date :Friday, January 29th, 2021 | Time : 02:02 |ID: 196027 | Print

FBI investigating alleged anti-Muslim Instagram threat

SHAFAQNA-

The Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Missouri), a chapter of the nation’s largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization, Thursday thanked the FBI-St. Louis field office for its “swift and professional” response to a threat message received on CAIR-Missouri’s Instagram account via direct message.

In a statement, CAIR-Missouri Associate Executive Director Marwan Hameed said:

“We thank the FBI-St. Louis field office for its swift and professional response to this apparent threat. Hate speech, anti-Black racism, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and white supremacy are unfortunately the rise nationwide. This type of hate-fueled rhetoric is a direct threat to all Americans and to the social fabric of our society. It must end.”

