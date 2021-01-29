Najaf Friday prayer leader: We welcome Pope’s visit to Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The Friday prayer leader of Najaf Ashraf welcomed the planned visit of Pope Francis to Najaf Ashraf to get acquainted with Shia and Islam.

“Sadr Al-Din Al-Qabanji” said in today’s sermons of Friday prayers in Najaf Ashraf: “We welcome the visit of the Pope Francis to Iraq and Najaf Ashraf which is done to get acquainted with the Iraqi people, Islam and Shiism, as well as the situation of Marjaeiat.”

Regarding the economic situation in Iraq, he stressed that the continued borrowing of the Ministry of Finance from the International Monetary Fund will not solve the financial crisis and harm the country, adding that the government must take responsibility for providing electricity to its citizens. In particular, Iraq is witnessing a sharp decline in electricity supply to the provinces, and excuses are not acceptable.

He further called on the government to pay attention to the case of providing services to citizens and not to end the security case to the detriment of the case of providing services.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English