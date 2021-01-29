Iran activities do not mean trying to attain atomic bomb, Zarif says

In a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Istanbul, Turkey, Zarif argued that Iran does not recognizes nuclear arms as a tool for security, rather Tehran urges for destruction of these weapons by those who stockpile them.

As to the United States’ return to the Iran nuclear deal, the Iranian foreign minister said the US decided to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and then put pressure on other signatories to the agreement to accept its unilateral sanctions against Iran. Tehran witnessed that Turkish companies and banks have been sanctioned by the United States, which is an obvious law-breaking act, he added.

Now, Washington is ought to return to the JCPOA and comply with all its commitments; then, Iran will fully implement its own obligations, Zarif said, noting that this issue has been declared by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Referring to yesterday remarks made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, he warned that wishes and claims of the new US administration on Iran’s return to the JCPOA is irrational and will not come true. Logic says, those who withdrew from the deal, should return to it, the top diplomat argued.

Asked about the US sanctions on Turkey, Zarif emphasized that the Islamic Republic sincerely condemned the sanctions and said that it does not consider them valuable.

It is unfortunate that US administrations are addicted to sanctions, the foreign minister added, cautioning that the US policy would be harmful for both the US itself and the whole world.

Zarif said that the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkey have very good relations in difficult situations and under any circumstances.

Pointing to Iran-Turkey cooperation on various regional issues, he noted, “Today. we have special opportunities for cooperation not only in Syria but also in the Caucasus region”.

Elaborating on the topics of his negotiations with the Turkish Foreign Minister, Zarif said that they discussed the request of Afghan friends to develop three-party cooperation among Iran, Turkey, and Afghanistan.

Regarding cooperation in the Caucasus region, he stated that there is an opportunity for six countries in the region to cooperate on the areas of construction, land transport, energy, and rail.

Zarif announced an upcoming meeting of foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey, and Azerbaijan in the near future in Iran, saying that Iran-Turkey cooperation in the Caucasus region will surely be fruitful cooperation for the whole region.

During a visit to Azerbaijan, Russia, Armenia, and Georgia, Zarif emphasized that the past should be built on positively as a path for the future and construction, adding that economic cooperation should be strengthened in the course of the current ceasefire.

In this meeting, constructive talks were held between Iran and Turkey in the fields of transit, trade, business, and energy, he said, adding settling problems facing investors and traders of the two countries is the main aim which is followed up strictly.

Referring to the cooperation between Iran and Turkey in the Astana peace process in Syria, he said that Iran-Turkey cooperation within the Astana peace talks has caused to reduce the sufferings of the Syrian people.

“We look forwards to the upcoming visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Zarif added. Cavusoglu said in the joint press conference that Iran and Turkey discussed some regional issues and cooperation, including the issue of Syria. Peace and stability in the south of the Caucasus are very important for the region, and all countries will benefit from regional stability, he reiterated. He noted that Ankara hopes that the United States will return to the JCPOA and end its unilateral sanctions against Tehran.