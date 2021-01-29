Iran’s Zarif meets with Turkish President

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif, who is in Istanbul for the fifth stage of his regional tour, met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also attended the meeting.

In the meeting , Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stated that we are waiting for Erdogan’s visit to Tehran to participate in the strategic meeting of the two countries, as well as the leaders of the Astana process. Regarding the relations between Tehran and Ankara, Zarif said: “The Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkey had very good relations with each other in difficult conditions and will continue these relations seriously in any situation.”

“Today we have special opportunities for cooperation not only in Syria but also in the Caucasus region,” he said, adding: “Today we talked about tripartite cooperation between Iran, Turkey, and Afghanistan at the request of our Afghan friends.” Zarif added: “There are many areas for cooperation for us, and God willing, with a more rational position taken by the United States, the opportunity to expand relations between Iran and Turkey will be greater”, Iran Press reported.

Zarif arrived in Istanbul on Friday and met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. He had previously traveled to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Russian Federation and Armenia to discuss bilateral relations and developments in the region, especially the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, according to Mehr News Agency.

Zarif wrote on his Twitter account that“Constructive, friendly, & fruitful conversations in Turkey with President @RTErdogan & FM @MevlutCavusoglu”. He added that “discussed expansion of bilateral ties & regional cooperation—Syria, Iraq, & the Caucuses.” “Concurred that the only way to restore stability in the region is thru synergy,” he noted.