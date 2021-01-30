Date :Saturday, January 30th, 2021 | Time : 07:10 |ID: 196136 | Print

WHO names Madinah as one of the healthiest cities in the world

SHAFAQNA-The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recognized Medina, the second holiest city of Islam, as one of the healthiest cities in the world.

With a population of more than 2 million, the city is the first to be recognized under the WHO’s healthy cities program. The holy city won the accreditation after a visiting WHO team said that it met all the global standards required to be a healthy city, Arab News reported.

A total of 22 government, community, charity and volunteer agencies played their role to get the WHO accreditation. According to WHO, “a healthy city is one that is continually creating and improving those physical and social environments and expanding those community resources which enable people to mutually support each other in performing all the functions of life and developing to their maximum potential”, About Islam reported.

