India: Blast near Israeli Embassy in in New Delhi

SHAFAQNA-A small bomb has exploded near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday.



New Delhi police said the only damage was to the windows of three cars parked nearby, which were shattered by the blast. A preliminary investigation “suggests a mischievous attempt to create a sensation”, police said in a statement. The district around the embassy was sealed off after the explosion and police and bomb disposal experts took over the scene.

India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar said he had spoken to his counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi about the blast. “We take this very seriously,” he said on Twitter. “Matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits” , AlJazeera reported.