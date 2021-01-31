Date :Sunday, January 31st, 2021 | Time : 07:37 |ID: 196160 | Print

Canadian Muslims open new shelter for Ontario women

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- At a time of pandemic and winter, a Canadian Muslim group is set to open a new shelter for women and children in London, Ontario.

Mississauga-based Sakeenah Homes, founded in 2018, already operates transitional housing and supports geared toward Muslim women and their children in Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton and Ottawa, Aboutislam told.

CEO and founder Zena Chaudhry said the move was urged after receiving calls from women in need of shelter. Chaudhry said a woman said for example, “I’m being abused. I have nowhere to go, I don’t feel comfortable in this shelter. I can’t pray here. When I fast in Ramadan, I can’t get food before sunrise or after sunset. So there [were] a lot of different things that were coming up”.

You might also like
Discrimination against Muslims in California reaches absursity
Ammar al-Hakim: We try to give women a fair position in society
Karbala camp 2015 in Bolton UK at the Ahlul Bayt Centre
UN Chief urges int’l community to eradicate gender-based violence forever
Value of women in Society
Selfies to combat prejudice against Islam
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *