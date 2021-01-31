Canadian Muslims open new shelter for Ontario women

SHAFAQNA- At a time of pandemic and winter, a Canadian Muslim group is set to open a new shelter for women and children in London, Ontario.

Mississauga-based Sakeenah Homes, founded in 2018, already operates transitional housing and supports geared toward Muslim women and their children in Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton and Ottawa, Aboutislam told.

CEO and founder Zena Chaudhry said the move was urged after receiving calls from women in need of shelter. Chaudhry said a woman said for example, “I’m being abused. I have nowhere to go, I don’t feel comfortable in this shelter. I can’t pray here. When I fast in Ramadan, I can’t get food before sunrise or after sunset. So there [were] a lot of different things that were coming up”.