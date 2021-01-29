Date :Friday, January 29th, 2021 | Time : 21:12 |ID: 196169 | Print

US extends temporary legal residency for Thousands of Syrians

SHAFAQNA- US extended the temporary legal residency status Friday for around 7000 Syrians due to the ongoing civil war.

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary David Pekoske said Friday that temporary protected status would be extended for 18 months. It was set to expire on March 31. Temporary status allows foreign citizens to stay in the U.S. if they lack some other form of legal residency and come from a country that meets certain criteria that makes it dangerous to return.

The renewal order covers Syrian citizens and people without other nationalities who last resided there. It also allows about 1,800 additional new applicants to the program, AP reported.

