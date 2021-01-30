Detention of two young Bahraini Shia Muslims

SHAFAQNA- Al-Khalifa security forces arrested two young Bahrainis, Karar Mohammed, a resident of Manama, and Ali Hussein, a resident of al-Balad al-Qadim, as part of a policy of arbitrarily detaining Shia Muslims.

The two young men were arrested after being summoned to the police station in the southern city of Al-Zahra. Bahraini authorities did not comment on the reason for the arrests.

The arrests are part of a targeted policy of harassment of Bahrainis, which has escalated since the inauguration of Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa as Prime Minister.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English