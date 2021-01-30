Bangladesh sends third group of Rohingya Muslims to island

SHAFAQNA- Bangladesh sent a third group of Rohingya Muslims to a newly developed island in the Bay of Bengal on Friday .

1,778 Rohingya Muslims started their journey to the island of Bhasan Char in four navy vessels from the southeastern port city of Chattogram, after they were brought from crammed camps in Cox’s Bazar district, said M Mozammel Haque, a commander of the Bangladesh navy. He said a fourth batch would be sent to the island, located 34km (21 miles) from the mainland, on Saturday.

International aid agencies have opposed the relocation since it was first proposed in 2015, expressing fear that a big storm could overwhelm the island and endanger thousands of lives, AlJjazeera reported.