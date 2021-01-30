Date :Saturday, January 30th, 2021 | Time : 06:13 |ID: 196201 | Print

UK bans direct flights from UAE

SHAFAQNA-UK is banning direct passenger flights to and from UAE  from Friday.

Britain said it was adding the UAE, Burundi and Rwanda to its coronavirus travel ban list because of worries over the spread of a more contagious and potentially vaccine-resistant COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa. “This means people who have been in or transited through these countries will be denied entry, except British, Irish and third country nationals with residence rights who must self-isolate for ten days at home,” UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on social media on Thursday, AlJazeera reported.

