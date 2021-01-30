Islamophobic attacks in France rise sharply last year last year

SHAFAQNA- Islamophobic attacks in France increased by 53% in 2020, the head of a monitoring group said Friday.

There were 235 attacks on Muslims in France in 2020, up from 154 the previous year, a 53% jump, Abdallah Zekri, head of the National Observatory of Islamophobia, said in a statement. Most of the attacks took place in the Ile-de-France (greater Paris), Rhones-Alpes, and Paca regions of the country, Zekri said.

Attacks on mosques jumped 35% in the same year, Zekri said. Stating that 70 threatening letters were sent to the headquarters of the French Council of Muslim Worship (CFCM) or its administrators last year, Zekri raised the alarm over the spread of lies about Islam and Muslims as well as e-mails that incite hatred against Muslims, AA reported.