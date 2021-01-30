How to cure arrogance?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the fourth Shia Imam, Ali ibn Hussain Al-Sajjad (AS) who said: A selfish and arrogant man started a quarrel with Salman Farsi (RA). That man arrogantly asked Salman (RA): Who are you? What is it to you? Salman (RA) replied: The beginning of you and I have been dirty semen, and the end of you and I will be dead rotten bodies. When the Day of Judgment arrives and the judgment scales are set, whoever has heavy good deeds is noble and honourable, and whoever has light weight (or no good) deeds, is ignoble and dishonoured [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 70, Page 231, Hadith 24.