https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/68628_839.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-30 13:56:592021-01-30 13:56:59Iranian hajj official dies of cancer
Iranian hajj official dies of cancer
SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Javad Mazloumi, a senior Iranian Hajj official, died on Saturday.
The senior cleric, who served as the deputy of the Leader’s Representative in Charge of Hajj Affairs, passed away on Saturday after a long battle with lung cancer. Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Abdol Fattah Navab, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Hajj and Pilgrimage Affairs, in a message expressed condolences over the demise of Hojat-ol-Islam Mazloumi. In the message, Hojat-ol-Islam Navab described him as a pious servant of God and a devout scholar. He also highlighted the late cleric’s efforts to serve Iranians who made the Hajj pilgrimage in recent years.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!