Iranian hajj official dies of cancer

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Javad Mazloumi, a senior Iranian Hajj official, died on Saturday.

The senior cleric, who served as the deputy of the Leader’s Representative in Charge of Hajj Affairs, passed away on Saturday after a long battle with lung cancer. Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Abdol Fattah Navab, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Hajj and Pilgrimage Affairs, in a message expressed condolences over the demise of Hojat-ol-Islam Mazloumi. In the message, Hojat-ol-Islam Navab described him as a pious servant of God and a devout scholar. He also highlighted the late cleric’s efforts to serve Iranians who made the Hajj pilgrimage in recent years.

